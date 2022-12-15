FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – As temperatures drop, we will be bundling up to head out into the cold, but your pets don’t necessarily have to.

Dr. Scott Moore at the Fairmont Veterinary Hospital said most dogs do very well in cold temperatures on their own. Some breeds such as greyhounds, American bulldogs or boxers don’t need much more than a little sweater when venturing out over the next few months.

“Those guys that have really, really, really thin hair … they might need a little cover,” Dr. Moore said.

Moore said most of the time dogs will not get hypothermia from a walk or hanging out outside for a little while. But if you are concerned, there are some preventative measures you can take to help your four-legged friend.

“Provide them with an area that doesn’t have wind,” Dr. Moore said. So, give them a wind break and fresh water.”

If their water is frozen over when outside they can become dehydrated which puts them at greater risk.

“If they’re dehydrated, things like hypothermia is going to set in faster because their blood profusion is going to be much poorer,” Dr. Moore said. “If you’re seeing a dog that’s depressed that’s been outside for a really long period of time in intense cold, the dogs depressed and lethargic then they might need evaluated.”