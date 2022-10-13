FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A cemetery in Fairmont is in need of funding for cleanup costs and signage before a veteran’s honorary ceremony.

Maple Grove Cemetery has more than 3,000 graves. Marcella Yaremchuk is looking for funding donations to clean up the landscaping and some of the old headstones. Additionally, she is looking for funds to put signs up for the cemetery itself on the street and each of its 12 sections so people can find graves more easily.

The inspiration for the fundraiser came when she coordinated the organization “Wreaths Across America” to honor the veterans at the cemetery for a ceremony.

Gravestone at Maple Grove Cemetery (WBOY Image)

“Working with the cemetery and Wreaths Across America and telling people where it was going to happen, I didn’t have one person who I talked to know the name of this cemetery,” Yaremchuk said. “It really bothered me that we have family, friends, veterans buried here in a cemetery with no grave. They’re not in unmarked graves but they’re in an unmarked cemetery and that’s not right.”

Yaremchuk said the cemetery used to have a fund set aside for maintenance, but they have all been spent because of high costs. Her goal is $5,000 for the signs and maintenance that she hopes to get done before the end of the year.

Yaremchuk is also asking for funds to get each of the veterans a wreath for the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 17. Each wreath costs $15, and there are more than 300 veteran graves they want to honor. The deadline to donate funds for a wreath is Nov. 10.

Donations for the Maple Grove Project and the wreath ceremony can be mailed to Marcella Yaremchuk 506 Pittsburgh Avenue, Fairmont WV 26554.

Maple Grove Cemetery Sections (Marcella Yaremchuck)

Maple Grove Cemetery was established in 1808 and is located at 819 Morgantown Ave on the east side of Fairmont. Many of the graves date back to the early 1900s. A total of 310 Veterans are buried in the cemetery. Those service members include 3 from the Revolutionary War, 3 veterans from the War of 1812, 107 veterans from the Civil War (both Union and Confederate), 10 from the Spanish American War, 41 veterans of World War I, 136 from World War II, 8 veterans from Korea and 2 Vietnam veterans, according to Yaremchuck.