WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just in time for the Christmas season, Donna’s Unique Gifts & Collectibles has expanded to a second location in Marion County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Middletown Commons Mall in White Hall on Tuesday to commemorate the store’s expansion located on the right half of the building’s breezeway entries.

The new location will be operating from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

12 News spoke to owner James Vancoy about why he felt this store would be a great addition to the community.

“You know, there’s not a lot of places to shop to find unique stuff and everybody’s always looking for that last-minute gift that maybe they forgot about or somebody that they weren’t sure was going to be somewhere and we hope to offer that here. We also have gift wrapping and also greeting cards as well that they can pick up on their way out the door,” said Vancoy.

Donna’s Unique Gifts & Collectibles also had the Grinch and his dog Max as special guests for the public to meet, free hot cocoa throughout the day and special deals throughout the week to celebrate its launch.