Downed tree falls into power line, Cleveland Ave. closed in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.VA. – A tree has fallen into a power line in Fairmont, causing a road to be closed, according to Marion County 911.

911 officials said the incident occurred around 8:15 Friday morning at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Odell Street. Cleveland Avenue has been closed as a result of the incident, according to 911 officials.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, Mon Power is on scene. There is currently no estimate to when the road will be cleared or when power will be restored.

12 News currently has a reporter on the way to the scene. Stay with us for any future updates.