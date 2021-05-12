Drivers should expect delays during I-79 work in Marion County

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suggest a Road

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that one lane in each direction will be closed Thursday and Friday, on a section of Interstate 79 in Marion County.

The closures will run from milemarker 131.5 to milemarker 132.5, in the area of the South Fairmont/White Hall exit.

They are slated to last from 6 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Workers will be making repairs to the highway during those times.

The timing could change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, according to a news release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Road Patrol Stories

More Road Patrol
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories