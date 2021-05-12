Drivers should expect delays during I-79 work in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that one lane in each direction will be closed Thursday and Friday, on a section of Interstate 79 in Marion County.

The closures will run from milemarker 131.5 to milemarker 132.5, in the area of the South Fairmont/White Hall exit.

They are slated to last from 6 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Workers will be making repairs to the highway during those times.

The timing could change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, according to a news release.