FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont detachment of the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in White Hall next week.

According to a press release, the checkpoint will take place on Friday, Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. to midnight and be on Middletown Road (WV Route 73) between US Route 250 and WV Route 58.

A map of the area is available below.

During a DUI checkpoint, vehicles are stopped in a pattern to try to deter and detect impaired drivers.

“It is not the intention of the West Virginia State Police to inconvenience the motoring public but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia,” the press release said.

West Virginia law requires that the location, date and time of sobriety checkpoints be released and publicized in advance.