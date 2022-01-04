E-Therapy Café and Fairmont creator to be featured on ‘World’s Greatest’ TV

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County therapy program is getting national recognition.

Dr. Jude Black of Fairmont’s Appalachian Counseling Center will feature her E-Therapy Café on the “World’s Greatest” TV series.

World Greatest TV logo (Worldsgreatesttelevision.com)

The virtual therapy idea was designed by Black to provide people with easier access to face-to-face counseling.

Nearly 25 years ago when Black’s husband was deployed overseas, she was able to talk with him over Virtual Tele-Conference. Later in their career, when she started her own therapy platforms, those talks inspired her to provide real-time online video sessions, instant chats, and virtual journal exchanges to clients.

“No one helped me. I researched, YouTubed, learned coding, identified a platform, recruited professionals nationwide, leveraged connections to create ETC. I created a curated team that strengthens from the inside out. We build each other up and that allows us to help others build,” Black said.

The sessions include one on one talks with certified and licensed professionals through a HIPPA-Secured virtual platform.

“We want that intimate experience. Other companies assign clients to counselors, we allow the relationship to be matched based on needs and preference,” Black said.

Appalachian Life Enrichment Counseling Center in Fairmont (WBOY Image)

The therapy sessions aren’t just specific to military members and veterans and offer more than just standard sessions.

“We are growing along with the needs of our clients and staff, that’s part of the allure of our structure. Clients wanted premarital options, so we have that. They requested wedding coaching, we now have that. We listen and quickly adjust to the needs of a busy world,” Black said.

The E-Therapy Cafe will be featured on the “World’s Greatest” TV show on Jan. 8.

The E-Therapy Café was previously featured on Bloomberg TV’s “World’s Greatest” on Dec. 25. Black and her team have received multiple awards and have also been featured in Bride’s magazine, Military.com, SpouseBuzz, Home Business and Story Exchange.