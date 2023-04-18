PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Plans for East Fairmont to build a brand new sports complex have received a vote of confidence from the board of education. On Tuesday night, the project picked up another big win.

The City of Pleasant Valley approved a $100,000 donation to East Fairmont’s multi-purpose health and wellness training facility, which is what the project is currently being called.

East Fairmont representatives take a photo with members from the City of Pleasant Valley Council (WBOY – Image)

The facility would have the Bees branch away from sharing East-West Stadium with Fairmont Senior for sporting events. The project would look to bring a stadium right next to the high school, which would include a six to eight-lane track and a football field. Members advocating for this project see this as a huge benefactor for everyone involved.

“The engineering, design and conceptional drawings in this $100,000 has allowed the real potential for growth,” EFHS Foundation board member Tyler McCutchan said. “This is a huge growth project for Marion County and not just the east side community, not just Pleasant Valley but the entire county.

Officials said that this donation is just the beginning steps for the facility that hopes to be in place by the next few years. In the summer, officials estimated that the project would cost $7-8 million and take a few years to do.