FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — East Fairmont High School has called an early dismissal for Wednesday, Sept. 7 because of low water pressure.

A spokesperson for Marion County Schools told 12 News that students will be dismissed at 10 a.m.

This comes as the Marion County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management announced on its Facebook page Wednesday at around 5:30 a.m. that the Fairmont City Water Department was repairing a main water line break, which would affect the surrounding areas of Pleasant Valley and Kingmont.

The estimated time of the repair work, as of that post, was about five hours.