CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — East Fairmont High School, working with Mon Power’s Green Team, collected 533 pounds of plastic materials for the nationwide NexTrex challenge, securing a third-place position out of 780 participating schools.

Over six months, the Green Team, which is comprised of employee volunteers from FirstEnergy and its subsidiary Mon Power, helped to collect plastic waste, including bubble wrap, bread bags and shipping envelopes from across the area while also setting up collection bins. This plastic material was then sent to the school to be sorted and recycled.

Clovis “Coke” Townsend Nickolich collecting plastic at Contact Center South. (FirstEnergy photo) School Photo – Pictured Left to Right: Tenishia Amos, Hayden Edens, Wesley Layfield, Doc Garrett, Aryanna Butcher, Jessica Shaffer Jessica Shaffer at Harrison Power Station collecting plastic. (FirstEnergy photo)

“The collected plastic materials are sent to a NexTrex processing facility, where they are transformed into composite decking materials that provide a durable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional building materials,” according to a FirstEnergy release.

St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mansfield, Ohio, sponsored by the Ohio Edison Green Team, collected nearly 1,250 pounds of plastic to win the $2,500 prize.