East Fairmont High School to go full remote until April 6 due to COVID

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — East Fairmont High School will be transitioning to full remote learning until April 6.

According to officials with the high school, this decision is COVID-related, and that the schools will be closing immediately to students in favor of a full-remote learning environment.

This decision will have an effect on East Fairmont High School’s spring sports schedule, according to officials.

No official statement has been given by Marion County’s Board of Education at this time.

