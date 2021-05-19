East Fairmont Middle School students make donation to humane society

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont Middle School students are giving back to a local humane society.

The students collected donations for the Marion County Humane Society and presented a check Wednesday worth more than $2,000.

The school has raised money for the humane society since 2014 and has donated more than $16,000 in total.

The donated money was collected through the sale of candy bars and through various fundraisers.

For one of the organizers, animals are near and dear to her heart.

“I have three dogs and five cats. I don’t care what kind of a day I’ve had—it could be the worst day ever, in my opinion—and I go home, and they’re always happy to see me, and they love me unconditionally. And, my love for children and animals has always been part—I guess that’s why I became a teacher, and I feel like this is a way that we, as a community, can give back to our community because animals are helpless, and we need to be the voice for them,” said Misty Skarzinski, an art teacher at East Fairmont Middle School.

Anyone can make a donation by calling the Marion County Humane Society at 304-366-5391.