FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Primary Elections are set for May 10, and students at East Fairmont High School are working to get more young people involved in the democratic process. The school partnered with the Marion County Clerk’s office to answer any students’ questions about elections and gave them an opportunity to register to vote.

Vote here sign (Nexstar Media Wire)

“It’s always exciting to get out to the local high schools to get in touch with the youth there explain to them the importance of voting and the importance of registering to vote,” Julie Kincaid, the Marion County Clerk said.

“We want to get more people involved in voting, especially young people, because the past couple of years, we’ve seen a lot more, like, decline in young voters, and we think it’s really important that that’s something that we keep going,” said Maddie Alix, President of East Fairmont High Schools Social Science Honorary club.

On Thursday, the school had a total of 19 students register directly with the clerk’s office. Newly registered voters will have their first opportunity to cast a ballot in the upcoming primary elections, which Kincaid feels is just as important as presidential elections.

“They need to understand that when they’re voting in a non-presidential year, they’re usually voting on all the candidates that make decisions for them throughout their county,” Kincaid said.

East Fairmont High School sign (WBOY Image)

“As a civics teacher I think it’s very important for our young voters to go out, voice their opinions because the decisions that are being made now are going to affect them the longest,” Jamie Deane said.

The voter signups will also help get the school closer to earning the Jenning Randolph award. The award is presented by the West Virginia Secretary of State to the school with the highest percentage of eligible voters registered.

Jennings Randolph School award for East Fairmont High School in 2017 (WBOY Image)

Nearly 50% of eligible East Fairmont High School students are registered to vote but, they hope to get to 85% or more by the end of March.

The school previously won the Jennings Randolph award in 2017 for having 100% of their eligible voters registered.