East Fairmont’s Class of 1969 presents donation to Operation Welcome Home

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County high school class that graduated more than 50 years ago raised money for veterans.

East Fairmont’s Class of 1969 presented a check to Operation Welcome Home West Virginia this afternoon.

Operation Welcome Home focuses on placing veterans and their dependents in full time jobs.

Representatives for the class of 69 said that they chose to support this organization to honor all those in their class who have served in the military.

“Well we have several veterans in our group and we just felt, and a couple of members mentioned this group to us, Randy Sheets in particular helped us pick this group this organization which we felt represented veterans in our group,” said class member Linda Bond.

More than 80 class members participated in several fundraising events which totaled $13,500 given to the non-profit organization.