MONONGAH, W.Va. – On Tuesday, the Easter Bunny visited students at Monongah Elementary School.

The Easter Bunny and Marion County Rescue Squad members (WBOY Image)

Accompanied by members of the Marion County Rescue Squad, the Easter Bunny hopped her way to each classroom to give each student an egg filled with candy and a high five or hug.

Each year, the rescue squad partners with the Marion County Board of Education to bring the Easter Bunny to every school in the county to bring a little joy to the kids before the holiday.

“Last year we had a lot of COVID, so some of the kids weren’t here last year so we have a big overwhelming response this year,” Stephanie Vandetta, assistant chief of operations, MCRS said. “We’re so happy that there’s no masks, so we get to see their faces their smiles. They get so excited when they see the Easter Bunny.”

The Easter Bunny wasn’t the only animal visiting the school (WBOY Image)

She added that as a rescue squad it’s important to work together with the community and show the kids it’s not scary when they see a first responder.

“They get to be familiar with us and we get to do fun things with them and not always have to show up in a serious situation,” Vandetta said.

Her son Frankie Vandetta, a 1st grader at Monongah Elementary, said he’s really excited for Easter and is looking forward to all the chocolate he can get.

The Easter Bunny will continue her three-day tour of all the schools in Marion County in the Watson and White Hall area on Wednesday.