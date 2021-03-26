Easter Bunny visits local elementary schools

MONONGAH, W.Va. – The Marion County Rescue Squad is teaming up with a local school to get into the spring spirit.

Monongah Elementary School got a surprise visit from the rescue squad and the Easter Bunny on Friday. The fully vaccinated bunny hopped her way from classroom to classroom to take pictures with students and to give them an Easter egg present.

The Easter Bunny even showed students how to properly wear a mask, wash their hands, social distance, and elbow bump instead of high five.

“This is just a chance for us to go in and bring some normal activities to kids and bring a smile to their face and give them something,” Assistant Chief of Operations at MCRS Stephanie Vandetta said. “Just with this being such a hard crazy year it’s just nice to be able to go out into the community and bring something normal to these kids. They’ve had such a rough year trying to adjust to all the new normal stuff that they have to go through. As parents, as teachers, it’s hard to explain to the younger kids exactly what they have to do and teach them the proper things to keep them safe. So, just bringing the Easter Bunny in to remind them to practice social distancing, washing their hands, and be safe in this time, I think that’s a good way to bring a happy fun activity to these kids.”

The Marion County rescue squad and the Easter Bunny will visit all the elementary schools in the county to meet all 1,800 kids.