FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Humane Society was visited by the Easter Bunny on April 10. During this time, donations towards the shelter were accepted in exchange for people to bring their fur babies, or real babies, in for a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Shelter animals also got their pictures taken in hopes to get them adopted.

“Just trying to help them get adopted, we put them out on our Facebook page, we use Pet Finder, the more we get them out, you know, sometimes it takes just the one person sharing that picture and the next thing you know, they’re getting adopted, so we’ve been trying to do a little bit more of that,” said Jonna Spatafore, Marion County Humane Society Shelter Director.

The Marion County Humane Society is not county funded, and so they rely on donations and fundraising to operate.

Some donations of food can’t be used by the shelter, or they don’t need it. They offer any donations of cat and dog food that they don’t need to anyone who is unable to feed their animal, holding it all in a blessing box outside of the humane society. The blessing box is always unlocked, with a sign on it that asks those who stop by to only take what they need.