FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — East Fairmont High School held its second “Team Heroes: Meet a Buddy” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 11.

All local feeder schools’ special education students were invited to be paired up with a high school student for the day. There were a ton of activities set up for the pairs to enjoy together. Some included:

Bounce houses – out of the two, one had an 18-foot slide

Sidewalk chalk

Bubble station

Face painting

Fire trucks – one to turn on the siren, and one to spray buddies with a fire hose!

Food station – lunch, beverages, and snacks

Sports activities – fishing, soccer, football

Due to COVID-19, the school was not able to host the Special Olympics in Marion County. So last year, teachers Natalie Summers and Dina Hudson got together and thought up a plan that gives the special needs students something fun to enjoy. Summers mentioned that most of those students do not attend sports games or dances, so they made a day just for them, to be “Heroes.”

While the event had “team heroes,” they also had “team zeros,” which were six selected seniors who had no sponsors, and they lost every race! When asked by a 12 News reporter why the two teachers feel it is important to include the high school students, Summers said, “I personally think it makes them see the world in a whole different light. It’s a day full of laughter and fun, and they truly enjoy it. Like as soon as it was over last year, our kids wanted to do it again. So, I think it makes them see the world in a different way, and they give back to the community.” Hudson nodded in agreement before saying, I agree!”

The two teachers mentioned how lucky they were to be supported by the many sponsors in their area. Each student purchased a shirt to match everyone else, which included a long list of community helpers on the back. They also added that it was worth all the time and effort that went into the event. “Our students are the best, you see them walking around with their buddies, they’re carrying these children, they’re going down the slides with them, they’re going to the bathroom, eating lunch with them. They are doing everything, and it is just heartwarming,” Hudson said. “They’re making it about the kids, and that’s the most important thing,” Summers added.

Next year, the school would like to try to do more things for these students throughout the year. A big goal of Summers and Hudson’s is making a “big brother – big sister program” with the high school and feeder schools’ students.