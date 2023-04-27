FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Humane Society club at East Fairmont Middle School raised money and gathered supplies for the new shelter.

All items and funds that were collected were donated directly to the Humane Society on behalf of the club during a school assembly on Thursday. The school’s mascot was in attendance, along with the Humane Society’s mascot, Barky! Jonna Spatafore, shelter director, also brought a special guest that is up for adoption named Guiness.

Guiness is up for adoption at the Marion County Humane Society. (WBOY Image)

During the check presentation, Misty Skarzinski, a teacher and club sponsor, told the students that they have to speak up if they see an animal not being treated right. “I think it’s important to teach compassion and humility and to be—it makes us better people, and it makes the world a better place,” she said.

The club members put up signs around the school of items that were needed for the shelter and visited classrooms to let other students know of items needed. They also sold candy bars, raising $8,000 since the beginning of school in August.

One of the posters the club members made. (WBOY Image)

Since 2015 alone, East Fairmont Middle School has donated more than $26,500 to the Humane Society. “This year’s really special because they’re building the new shelter and we were able to have the blanket room and the grooming room named after our school,” Skarzinski said, “and we wanted to help provide supplies that they needed to get the shelter up and running.”

Skarzinski started the club up because she is an avid animal lover and she recognized the need within the community. She is a mom of three dogs and five cats, so she reached out to the Humane Society to snowball ideas. Now this fundraiser is an annual thing the middle school does, and they are very proud of it.

The Marion County Humane Society’s canine and feline adoption fees will be decreasing to $50, starting April 30, and will end on May 15. If interested in adopting or staying up-to-date with the Humane Society, you can find more information on its website or Facebook Page.