EHQ hosted its first annual ultra-marathon

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local company held their first annual ultra-marathon at Valley Falls State Park in Marion County.

Over 70 people came out and participated in Endurance Headquarters six and 12-hour ultra-marathon. People were able to run from 7 a.m. -7 p.m.

EHQ owner Mark Sutyak said he decided to bring this to the Mountain State because this type of racing was not here.

“I wanted to really for a couple of years have wanted to put this race on here,” said Mark Sutyak. “There’s a nice five and a quarter-mile loop around the boundary of Valley Falls and it just works out really well for this type of race.”

Sutyak said the winner is first determined by the maximum of laps then by whoever crosses the finish line first.

Part of the proceeds from this race went towards the “Innocent Lives Foundation”.

“Innocent Lives Foundation” is a group of cybersecurity professionals that help track down child trafficking.

To learn more about EHQ you can check out their website.