Eight West Virginians selected for first Appalachia Investment Framer Action Cohort

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Eight West Virginians have been selected to participate in the first Appalachia Investment Framer Action Cohort.

Through the fall and winter, participants will work to build skills to expand community investment in the Central Appalachian region and improve economic resilience in the communities where they work. The leadership program is put on by Invest Appalachia, LOCUS Impact Investing and the West Virginia Community Development Hub.

The logos of Invest Appalachia, LOCUS and the West Virginia Community Development Hub (Courtesy: wvhub.org)

“In order to accelerate community investment in Central Appalachia, we need to build a stronger and more inclusive pipeline of people working across the region who have the skills, tools, and connections needed to ‘frame up’ investment opportunities,” said Andrew Crosson, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Appalachia. “Too often, good ideas at the community level do not move forward because our region has a limited number of people with the financial skills and understanding of capital needed to bring promising projects forward for investment.”

There are 14 participants in total who will be increasing their knowledge and connections to activate investment-worthy projects related to small businesses, social enterprises, community facilities, and downtown real estate development.

The full list of first cohort includes:

Kayleigh Kyle, Fairmont Community Development Partnership, Inc. (Fairmont, W.Va.)

Cindy Whetsell, Lewis County Economic Development Authority (Weston, W.Va.)

Raymond Moeller, WV Brownfields Assistance Center at WVU (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Peni Adams, WV Hive Network (Beckley, W.Va.)

Joanie Beaver, Middlesboro Main Street (Middlesboro, Ky.)

Garrett Blaize, Appalachian Community Fund (Dickenson, Va.)

Ruthie Caldwell, Vision Granted LLC (Pikeville, Ky.)

Atlas Charles, Rural Support Partners and The Central Appalachian Network (Kingsport, Tenn.)

Leah Glover, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (Charleston, W.Va.)

Jennifer Hudson, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, Inc. (Williamson, W.Va.)

Lauren Kemp, RenewAll, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

Scott Kreps, Tecumseh Theater & Trail Town Network (Shawnee, Ohio)

Noah Noble, City of Booneville (Booneville, Ky.)

Kim Ross, Mount Terra, LLC (Bluefield, W.Va.)

Participants will learn from regional and national experts while building their network with key partners in the funding and investment sectors and applying what they learn to community projects.

