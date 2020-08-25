EMS being added to White Hall permanently

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – White Hall Town Council held its meeting to discuss future plans.

At the meeting the Marion County EMS announced that it would be posting full-time positions for the town, as well as bringing in someone to oversee the daily operation. Two of the positions will be permanent day shift positions and they would be staffed at White Hall specifically.

Town Coordinator Cindy Stover stated that the council is happy about this new decision.

“This is our first time hearing they are moving towards that direction because before they said that there call volume was low so that’s why they haven’t been stationed here so it looks like things are looking up,” Stover said.

The town council also voted to open a savings account for street and highways as well as lease two vehicles for the police department. Their plan is to begin fixing the roads in their town by spring of 2021.