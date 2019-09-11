Erin’s Law Summit comes to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Educators, case workers and others from around the state took part in a two day summit to help better keep your children safe.

The Power of Prevention Summit-Erin’s Law was a 2-day training provided by the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services.

Erin’s Law is a mandate to provide prevention-oriented child sexual abuse prevention programs to students and school staff.

The program will begin to be implemented in all West Virginia schools later this year.

“We are talking about prevention. Our goal is to stop the violence, to keep our kids safe before they become a victim and to keep folks from becoming a perpetrator. So, we are working on giving children skills to be able to empower them to speak up and to find that trusted adult.” said Debra Bonasso, WV Foundation For Rape and Information Services Education Coordinator.

Erin’s Law will provide body safety education to students K-12, as well as training to all school staff.

For more information about the summit and ways to protect children in the workplace click here.