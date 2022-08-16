FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Fairmont has extended its deadline for businesses to apply for facade building grants.

The program allows businesses in the historic districts of Fairmont to apply for funds for repairs and improvements to their buildings.

Each business can apply for up to $5,000 in matching funds.

“Preserving history and historic structures is one of the main goals of Main Street Fairmont. We believe that the usefulness of these buildings far exceeds what they were originally constructed for,” Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger said.

Downtown Historic Fairmont (WBOY Image)

The program was originally scheduled to end on Aug. 15 but has now been extended to Sept. 15 to give developers in the area more time to apply if interested.



The facade grant program is supported by the City of Fairmont, the Marion County Commission, West Virginia Main Street, and the Fairmont Historic Preservation Review Commission.

Applications can be found here.