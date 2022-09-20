FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont has awarded $30,000 in grants to Downtown Fairmont businesses.

The six businesses all applied for the facade grants offered by the organization. The grants will be used for improvements to nine different buildings in the historic district of Fairmont.

Corner of Adams and Jefferson Streets in Downtown Fairmont (WBOY Image)

The brick-and-mortar businesses awarded grants include Inspired Vision, Springston Real Estate, and two new businesses that haven’t opened yet – Hannah’s Clay Creations and Loving WV.

Two developers also received grants – East Side Story, a developer rehabbing 4 buildings on Merchant Street and Orange Goat LLC, a company restoring the old post office on Fairmont Avenue.

The façade grants require a 50/50 match from the business owners and the total estimated cost of the improvement projects is $111,437.

The work is expected to last for 12 months.