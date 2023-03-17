FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to a release from the City of Fairmont, the City Clerk’s Office will be accepting applications for police officers until April 20 at noon.

On April 22, applicants will take a written Police Officer Civil Service Examination, with those who pass it moving on to a physical agility exam.

“The applicant will then be ranked by their test score on a list of applicants eligible to proceed to other phases of the hiring process,” according to the release.

To obtain an application or to learn more information, contact the Fairmont City Clerk’s Office at 304-366-6212, ext. 329 or email the City Clerk, Janet Keller, at jkeller@fairmontwv.gov.