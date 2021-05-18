Fairmont airport, along with 4 other airports in West Virginia receive federal funding

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Airports across the state are getting some federal funding.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced that more than $10.3 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go towards improving airports across West Virginia.

“That’s part of the Airport Improvement Program,” said Tom Mainella, Mayor of Fairmont. “We get funding every year from the FAA.”

The Fairmont- Marion County Regional Airport authority will be receiving over $150,000. The money will go towards maintaining and improving all aspects of the airport.

“Well, an airport is a piece of infrastructure just like bridges and roads and things like that,” Mainella said. “People use that airport; they travel in to do business they travel in here for pleasure. You know most of it’s going to improve safety and some of it is spent just for hangers and terminal buildings and runways and things like that.”

Plane at Fairmont-Marion County Regional Airport

Four other airports in the state will also receive funding: