FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State University Board of Governors met on Thursday in response to recent accusations by West Virginia State Senator, Bob Beach, according to a release from Fairmont State University.

In addition to the board, representatives from the Board and the Fairmont State Executive Leadership Team and from the Suttle & Stalnaker Certified Public Accountant firm were also in attendance.

Beach called for a full audit from Fairmont State University, claiming that the university had received funds for the removal of Pierpont Community and Technical College from its campus despite the fact that they had made no moves to leave.

“They have been receiving an additional $4,000,000 as an exit fee so to speak and it would be nice to know what they’re doing with those monies being that Pierpont’s still on the campus,” said Beach.

At the meeting on Thursday, accountants and financial representatives made arguments against Beach’s claims.

“There was nothing that would give us any concern about the financial stability of the University,” said Kelly Shafer, a representative with Suttle & Stalnaker Certified Public Accountant firm. “One thing that I’d like to point out is the University did have a very strong net position at the end of fiscal year 2021, particularly an unrestricted net position.”

Shaffer added that Fairmont State is well above the benchmark of 10% unrestricted net position for annual operating expenses. “I think overall the financial position is strong and there are no concerns that we have from an audit perspective.”

Fairmont State University Chief Financial Officer, Christa Kwiatkowski, also provided updates from the Board of Governors Finance Committee, saying the unrestricted, auxiliary and restricted budgets were reported as of Dec. 31, 2021, and approved by the Board. She also noted Fairmont State was ranked highest Composite Financial Index among four-year higher education institutions in the state, at 5.07. The WVHEPC also reported Fairmont State had 270 days cash on hand as of June 30, 2021, she said.

The Board also held an executive session to discuss the potential remerge with Pierpont Community & Technical College, a concept that first resurfaced at the beginning of February. No actions were taken during the session, according to the release from Fairmont State University.

“There will be no reductions or immediate changes in staffing as we begin the integration process. We need all our colleagues to maintain our programs and support of students,” said Fairmont State University Board of Governors Chairman, David Goldberg.

The next Board of Governors meeting will take place in April.