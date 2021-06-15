Fairmont Bowling Center starts cleanup for aftermath of heavy rain storms

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County was hit hard by several days of rainstorms. On Tuesday, residents started the cleanup process.

The Fairmont Bowling Center was one business that is suffering from a lot of damage from the storm. The owner said he had to deal with several nights of flooding in the building. Not only did owners have to deal with water damage inside the building, but they also had to clean up their parking lot damage.

Owner Mike Cimaglia said the city has offered to help his business and he’s had a lot of friends and family reach out to help with the cleanup.

Fairmont Bowling Center parking lot damages

Fairmont Bowling Center parking lot damages

Fairmont Bowling Center parking lot damages

“Clean up involves first getting all the water and dirt out,” Cimaglia said. “Then it’s cleaning again, and again, and again and sanitizing. The outside is a wreck, again. It takes a lot of time when you got this kind of water in the building. This was the worst storm that I’ve seen in 20 years. We’re not alone theirs a lot of places around right now that are going through this same thing.”

Mike said it will be at least a week until they can open again.