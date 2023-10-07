CLARKBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After seven years of being open, a restaurant and brewery in Fairmont is closing its doors.

According to a Saturday post on its Facebook page, “The Rambling Root” will be closing the doors to its location on 101 Fairmont Avenue after 7 years of business. They expressed their sadness in the announcement.

“We’ve had some incredible times, created and shared many friendships, eaten some fantastic food, sampled outstanding beers, and have loved and cherished absolutely every minute of it… ramble on and stay rooted,” the post said.

The business remained open Saturday afternoon for customers to come in and pick up their mugs if they wanted them. To those who were unable to stop by Saturday, the restaurant asks that you message them so they can figure out a way for you to receive your mug.

The Rambling Root was slated to be a part of Hops on the Mon in Morgantown on Oct. 14. It is unknown if they will still be a part of the event.