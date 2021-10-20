Fairmont Catholic School gets grant from American Rescue Plan funds

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Catholic School is receiving a grant for broadband access.

Senator Joe Manchin distributed $12,760,030 from the American Rescue Plan to 19 West Virginia schools. Of that, Fairmont Catholic School received $9,833.60.

This funding is distributed through the FCC to help schools and libraries purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.

“Affordable, reliable broadband access is essential for West Virginians to complete their homework, attract new businesses, compete for good-paying jobs and spur economic development across the state,” said Manchin. “Throughout the last year, I have successfully fought to provide short-term solutions for broadband connectivity during the pandemic, including hotspots. The American Rescue Plan continues to deliver historic investments in broadband access across the Mountain State through the Emergency Connectivity Fund and other programs. To date, the Emergency Connectivity Fund has invested nearly $17 million in 30 West Virginia schools and libraries to purchase laptops, hotspots and other materials needed for Wi-Fi access. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this important investment, and I will continue fighting to deliver affordable, reliable broadband access to all of West Virginia.”

The Emergency Connectivity Fund was authorized in the American Rescue Plan earlier this year to provide $7.17 billion to expand distance learning and connectivity around the country.