Fairmont Catholic students honor veterans by planting flags outside the school

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Students at Fairmont Catholic Grade School showed their patriotism Wednesday morning as they came outside in the frigid cold so they could plant American Flags into the snow.

As a part of the school’s “Catholic Schools Week”, each student had the option of writing the name of a specific veteran, past or present, onto the flag before picking a place along the school’s walkway to plant it. Organizers of the event said that teaching kids to honor the country’s veterans at an early age is something that benefits the entire nation.

“We need to honor our veterans because we wouldn’t have what we have today without them, and we need to thank them each and every day for the freedom that we have,” said Fairmont Catholic PTO President Maika Merriman. “We also need to give back to our communities and our people in our communities and I think that is a lesson that we need to teach our children at an early age.”

Students will continue celebrating Catholic Schools Week on Thursday with a Career Day.