FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Marion County cemetery has gone through a complete transformation as volunteer groups get it ready to host the first-ever Wreath’s Across America Ceremony later this year.

The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont was established in 1808 and is the final resting place for nearly 4,000 people, including more than 300 Marion County veterans. Friends of Maple Grove said the Wreath Ceremony will include Civil War reenactors placing wreaths on Civil War tombstones along with the Daughters of the American Revolution and of course, someone playing Taps on the bugle.

Volunteers have been busy cleaning up the 20-acre site and identifying the veteran’s grave markers. Marcella Yaremchuk, a Friend of Maple Grove, said that some young people have even volunteered their time to help. “We have had three groups of teenagers, wonderful kids. You think that kids are not good, that’s wrong, they are,” said Yaremchuk. “There’s always good kids around and they have helped us in locating the graves and cleaning off the tombstones so that we can read them. There was grass just plastered against the tombstones and they’d been cleaned. We’ve had lots of brush cleaned up, you can walk around the cemetery. It’s a beautiful place, the stones are all different, they’re historic.”

Maple Grove will celebrate Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.