FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The marimba and violin duo, Vision Duo, will be performing for the Fairmont Chamber Music Society’s (FCMS) 41st anniversary in downtown Fairmont. The event will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church at 407 Jackson Street in Fairmont.

Vision Duo is comprised of co-founders Ariel Horowitz, a violinist and Britton-René Collins, a percussionist and marimbaist. They are recipients of the 2020 Concert Artist Guild Competition’s Ambassador Prize and their music is described as contemporary classical music, “featuring works and arrangements for violin and marimba composed in the 20th century and beyond,” according to a release from the FCMS.

Ms. Horowitz currently teaches violin and chamber music at Mount Holyoke College and is also the driving force behind The Heartbeat Music Project, “a tuition-free program providing instruments, music, and Navajo (Diné) cultural knowledge to young people in grades K-12 living in the Navajo Nation,” the release said.

Britton-René Collins blogs about her experiences as a minority musician, has performed as a chamber musician and is a percussionist with the Excels is Percussion Quartet.

The Vision Duo concert will be open to the public with tickets available to purchase at the door, $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and students. A reception will be held in the church hall after the concert. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask, though not required.

On Jan. 30, Vision Duo will hold an abbreviated concert in the church for the students of Fairmont Catholic School as part of the FCMS’ Educational Outreach program.

You can learn more by visiting www.fairmontchambermusic.com, the FCMS Facebook page or calling 304-366-1768.