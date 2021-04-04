Fairmont church holds Easter spaghetti dinner

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Seventh Day Adventist church in Fairmont is doing its part to reach out to the community this Easter. The church had a free spaghetti dinner for people to come pick up or have delivered to their houses.

Volunteers worked together to put together meals.

The spaghetti was made by the church, with volunteers working an assembly line to get the bags in order. People drove up throughout the afternoon to get their meals. In addition, there was an option for someone from the church to deliver the meals to people’s houses. After having a similar spaghetti dinner event last week, the church felt that Easter was the perfect day to give back to others.

“People are still struggling,” said Abner Rodriguez, a pastor at the church. “Not just socially, economically, but also emotionally. So the other thing we want to do is that we want to reach them at their level.”

Rodriguez estimated that about 300 meals were given out on Sunday after giving out 160 the week prior. One person, he said, piled 75 boxes of meals into his trunk.