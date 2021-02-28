Fairmont church honors local trailblazers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church held a ceremony on Sunday to honor people in the community that have made a positive impact to those around them. Ten people were brought up after service to be honored.

The ten “trailblazers” pose for a picture together.

Pastor Dr. Mark Staples was joined by Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella for the ceremony. Each honoree received a kente sash and a certificate thanking them for their service to the community.

Some recipients were integral in organizing marches and events against social injustice last summer; others had a long history of putting the community before themselves.

“They were from all walks of life and it was very nice of this church to honor them for what they do,” said Mainella, who was thankful to have the honor of being at the event, something he has not done much of in his first few months as mayor.

Mainella said that especially during the pandemic, it has been important to keep the sense of community despite everyone being socially distanced from one another. Mt. Zion uses Facebook Live to broadcast to a virtual audience, but has had some form of in-person service through the pandemic.