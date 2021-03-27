Fairmont church hosts drive-through Easter event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One local church decided to celebrate Easter with the community while staying COVID-safe.

Central United Methodist Church in Fairmont held a drive through experience where guests could see live interpretations of Jesus’ final days on earth. Church members set up eight different scenes, ranging from the crucifixion to the empty tomb.







They said that they wanted to come up with an idea that would promote community involvement and tell the story of Easter while still allowing everyone to keep a safe distance.

“People are down right now and this, we think, provides some hope. The story of Easter provides hope and the love of Christ and we wanted to share,” said event organizer Linda Swisher.

Central United Methodist Church will also hold a regular service Sunday morning.