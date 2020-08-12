Fairmont City Council adopts resolution to reinforce face coverings in public spaces

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening and spoke about safety guidelines surrounding COVID-19 pandemic in Fairmont.

Council unanimously adopted a resolution reinforcing the Governor’s executive order which was made on July 6, stating that masks or face coverings inside buildings in the state are mandatory.





“Accept the inconvenience and discomfort in some cases of wearing a mask now. Whether it’s proven to help, or not, it’s one of the few things that we can, and at least try,” said Brad Merrifield, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

The city reinforces the mandate that those ages nine and older, within the corporate limits of city, wear face coverings to reduce the rate of infections and related deaths as result of COVID-19.

Mayor Merrifield stated that wearing a face covering is vitally important during these difficult times to prevent the spread of the virus for both the person wearing the mask and others.