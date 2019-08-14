Fairmont City Council decide on construction of new East Side Fire Station

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening and to hold a final reading of an ordinance for the construction and equipping of a new fire station to be known as be known as the East Side Fire Station.

The council unanimously adopted the ordinance for the construction of the department, and it will be located near Vermont Avenue. Fairmont Fire Chief said the fire station is approximately 114 years old and inadequate for today’s fire service. Principal amount for the lease revenue bonds for construction are not to exceed $3 million for the new station.

“We will begin drawing up construction documents, take a couple months for that and then we will be going to the bid process probably in the middle of October. Hopefully break ground in somewhere in November or December,” said Ed Simmons, Chief of Fairmont Fire Department.

Many are excited because a new fire station will allow for new technology and provide room for growth within the station.