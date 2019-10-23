Fairmont City Council discuss transfer of real estate

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Tuesday, Fairmont City Council discussed the transfer of two areas of real estate in the city.

Council voted on and approved the transfer of properties to adjoining property owners and others who have a vested interest. Those areas are located on Guffey Street and Virginia Avenue.

The city stated that they utilized a demolition program to remove blight and then sell the properties.

“It’s a slow process because we try to accrue six at a time to get the best price on demolition, and sometimes when you’re dealing with ownership that is out of state or whatnot or multiple owners it takes the city attorney quite a while to get all those free and clear. But as far as the effect, I think a lot of people are happy with it,” said Brad Merrifield, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

Council also held the first reading of an ordinance to set a public hearing to purchase six properties from the State of West Virginia Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and Non-Entered Lands as result of nonpayment of real estate taxes.

A public hearing on those properties will be on November 12.