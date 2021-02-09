Fairmont City Council discusses base pay increases and community grant applications at recent meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss an ordinance to provide for stylistic changes and to provide base pay increases for the positions of Customer Relations Manager and Auditor as well as the position of Code and Housing officer.

Both of those positions are currently vacant. Fairmont City Manager, Valarie Means, said it is a review of their pay plan. That the city needed to get the payments in proper order or adjustment, which is the purpose of the pay plan. Means also added that it is not impacting anyone’s pay, that there are no raises or anything of that nature within this payment plan.

“As the city manager said, that is not going to affect anybody right now. But it will as we, as we fill these positions,” said Tom Mainella, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

The council also adopted a resolution to submit an application to MCPARC for a community grant for $8,592.

“It is important to keep everything up. When you have a facility like Windmill Park that so many people, especially kids, depend on, you want to make sure you do all you can to keep it in as good a shape as possible,” Mainella said.

Council said the grant would go towards four Hercules Diamond Basketball Hoop System at Windmill Park for the basketball court renovation project.