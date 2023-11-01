FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont called a special council meeting Wednesday evening to discuss property that is to be gifted to the city from Beltline LLC.

During the meeting, the council held an introduction and first reading of an ordinance for the transfer of the Beltline property that is near East-West Stadium and the Fairmont Box Factory property. Plans are in the works for the city to expand its public recreation facilities to include the Beltline property.

“It has a great amount of potential because economic development is important to the city of Fairmont, but also beautification and having community facilities, and green spaces and those things are just as important, as well as safe housing and economic development in the Friendly City,” said Mayor Anne Bolyard. “There are several potential projects, but the rail trail is a fantastic addition to the city, with that will bring many outdoor recreational opportunities, as well as economic—bring people to the city. So, it will complete the Pittsburgh to Parkersburg Trail, and I am very excited about that. There are many biking enthusiasts, as well as those that run, and other people that enjoy our rail trail system.”

The council moved to set a public hearing for the Betline property at its Nov. 14 meeting, where it will also hold a public hearing on the Fairmont Box Factory property.