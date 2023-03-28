FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening and discussed an ordinance for the auction of surplus personal property owned by the city.

The council held a public hearing and adopted the ordinance to proceed with a public auction of the surplus of personal property owned by the city with reservation of rights.

“This is something we do several times a year, this provides an opportunity for equipment whether it’s a business owner a citizen, anybody can bid on this equipment and get some more useful life to help people and their businesses in their daily lives,” said Anne Bolyard, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

The council also unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance to increase various pay plans and lists of occupational titles. A public hearing has been set for April 11 regarding those changes.

“That is in part to the great work of our city manager to ensure that our employees feel valued, that the hard work, we have many employees that have served this city for over 20 years, and we want to retain the talent and the dedicated employees that we have here in the City of Fairmont,” Bolyard said.

During the council meeting, recognition was given to the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears Basketball Team for their hard work and dedication to their sport for winning the state championship.