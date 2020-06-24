Fairmont City Council discusses rail trail grant application

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont held its regularly scheduled council meeting at the Fairmont Public Safety Building on Tuesday.

Council voted on and unanimously adopted a resolution that supports the submission of and application to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation Pilot Program. Money from that grant would fund the connection of the trail from the West Fork River to the east side of Fairmont.

“This is to actually help us with that big section and the more costly section of the trail. So, we are applying for $1.4 Million, a lot of them (grants) have been very successful. So, we are really keeping our fingers crossed because obviously we get funding like that, we are really going to be able to do what we want to do especially in that first section,” said Valerie Means, Fairmont City Manager.

Officials with the City of Fairmont explained that the rail trail is a tourist attraction that give residents and those coming to the area something to do. Also, officials stated that with the trail complete, economic development would increase in the area.