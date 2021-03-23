Fairmont City Council discusses real estate transfer and East Side Fire Department grant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night to discuss real estate and local grants.

Council approved an introduction and first reading of an ordinance to set public hearings on those parcels’ ordinances. Public hearings on the parcels of land and the auction of surplus personal property of the city will be on April 13.

“Well, that is just a formality to get rid of some stuff that we no longer need. And we need to pass an ordinance to do that,” said Tom Mainella, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

Council also unanimously adopted a resolution proclaiming April 2021 as Fair Housing Month in the city. Another resolution was also adopted Tuesday night, appointing the city manager as the City of Fairmont’s Hatch Act Information Officer.

Also, the council unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant application to the Scott Electric Foundation. That grant is for the amount of $137,426, helping defray the construction cost, including the cost of furniture and fixtures for the new East Side Fire Station.

“It’s looking like a fire department now. So, it won’t be too long until the firemen can move in and have a lot better facility to train in, stay in, and fight fires. That will be a good deal for everybody all over,” Mainella said.

The mayor said the building old East Side Fire Station was 100 years old and was unsafe and inadequate for those firefighters. Within six months, the new East Side Fire Station should be open, making it safer for the community.