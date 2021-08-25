Fairmont City Council fills vacant seat

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council held a special meeting Tuesday evening going into executive session to interview potential candidates to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Blair Montgomery, in District 7.

After interviews of each candidate, the council decided to offer the position of council member to Nicholas Cinalli who accepted the position for the 7th district of Fairmont. Cinalli said he is excited and can’t wait to get started representing the City of Fairmont.

“I am hoping to continue to improve the roads, sidewalks, and fields that our kids play on and make Fairmont a wonderful place to live,” Cinalli said.

The 7th District includes the area from 7th Street to 9th Street, with boundaries being 9th Street, Avalon Road, Broadview Avenue, Squibb Wilson Boulevard, 7th Street and Oakwood Road. Other streets in this area include a portion of Locust Avenue (between Squibb Wilson Boulevard and Broadview Avenue), Peacock Lane, Overhill Road, Sunset Drive, Morningside Drive, Village Way, Woodland Crescent and Morningstar Lane.