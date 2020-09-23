Fairmont City Council member speaks out on councilman David Kennedy after more comments on social media

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont City Council member brought up a negative comment that Councilman David Kennedy once again made on social media recently.

During the meeting, councilman Tom Mainella spoke out on councilman David Kennedy’s recent comment on Facebook.

In the comment councilman Kennedy said, “Taylor County communists were sponsors of Fairmont City Council Petition that recall petition has one motive to silence myself and Bledsoe. Put us out of the way of certain subversive group will have almost total power to make the decisions for the city. As conservatives we pose real threats to their radical work. If we are gone nobody will come forward in the future to take there lies, slander, abuse, and corruption. We’ll fight this fight until the end and my term ends in two years.”

Mainella and Mayor Brad Merrifield explained how it has been a big distraction for the council to focus on more important matters in the community.

“It’s unfortunate when anybody in the body makes comments that are outside the realm of what we all feel because it projects Fairmont in a light other than it truly is,” explained Mayor Merrifield.

“Very embarrassing for us to have to deal with David Kennedy who apparently is unhinged,” said Maniella. “I don’t know why else he would be saying things like he does but he keeps doing it.”

It has also been brought to the council’s attention that there was an affidavit submitted to petition the removal of both councilman Kennedy and Barry Bledsoe. The county clerk stated the petitioners would need to get 2,461 people to sign the petition to vote a council member out of there seat. Within those 2,461 people they would also have been a registered voter for the November 2018 election and Fairmont resident for their signature to count.

David Kennedy came under fire in January after comments he made on social media regarding people of other races and people in the LGBTQ+ community. The incident resulted in citizens filing an official petition to recall Kennedy from City Council. However, the petition did not result in Kennedy being recalled.

On Monday, Fairmont citizens filed a recall petition on both David Kennedy and Barry Bledsoe for name-calling and inappropriate posts toward specific groups of people on social media.

To stay updated on the latest information from the city council meeting you can check out there website.