Fairmont City Council shows appreciation to D.D. Meighen

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council met Tuesday evening and honored a resident for his dedication in helping stream the city’s meeting.

Reverend D.D. Meighen was honored with a certificate of appreciation from the council for streaming the meetings live on social media. City officials said that they are appreciative for giving public access to the meetings and events around the area.

“He even streamed them through COVID, when we were virtual. He monitored the meetings, he streamed them. And you know, there are people who are interested in what we are doing down here and we applaud them for their interest. You know, he’s been the mechanism for that,” said Tom Mainella, Mayor of the City of Fairmont.

City officials stated moving forward in the new year they will be streaming their city council meetings live on their city Facebook page.

“I deeply appreciate what the city council has recognized me for, for the years of taping services and programs here since 2006,” Meighen said. “I have tried to be a servant of the community and of city council. And we’ve done that, I think, pretty effectively for the last 15 years.”

Meighen has been an citizen who has given council advice over the years during the years giving words of encouragement and challenging times. Some of the things he has recalled advising in human rights issues, the friendship room, and racial incidents.

“So, we’ve tackled some of the issues that were very important to the people of Fairmont,” Meighen said. “And I have tried to be a reconciler as well in terms of bringing people together to make Fairmont a better place in which to live.”

Also, Meighen said he is hoping to work on some other projects that he hopes to put some time into showcasing and making the community a better place.