Fairmont City Counicl accepting applicants for 7th ward

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont City Council’s 7th district seat is open.

On Tuesday, City Councilmember Blair Montgomery officially resigned from the position. Fairmont’s City Clerk is accepting applications to fill the seat. Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the 7th district.

The 7th District includes the area from 7th Street to 9th Street, with boundaries being 9th Street, Avalon Road, Broadview Avenue, Squibb Wilson Boulevard, 7th Street and Oakwood Road. Other streets in this area include a portion of Locust Avenue (between Squibb Wilson Boulevard and Broadview Avenue), Peacock Lane, Overhill Road, Sunset Drive, Morningside Drive, Village Way, Woodland Crescent and Morningstar Lane.

After all applicants are turned in, the council will hold interviews and then cast their votes on Aug. 24.

“We wish Councilmen Montgomery all the best,” Valerie Means, Fairmont city manager said. “He didn’t get to serve very long. So, we’re just hopeful to get someone in and work with the mayor and the rest of council members and myself and my department heads. Just to move Fairmont forward and do some positive work for the community and the citizens.”

All applications must be submitted to the City Clerk by noon Aug. 20.

The Council District Map can also be found here.