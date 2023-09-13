FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Council of the City of Fairmont voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to appoint City Clerk Janet Keller to be Interim City Manager.

Current City Manager Valerie Means will officially vacate her position on Friday, Sept.15, and Keller will fill the role until the city concludes its search for a new, permanent City Manager. The council also appointed David Kirk, the City’s Communication and Marketing Manager, to be the Interim City Clerk while Keller serves as City Manager.

“I’m excited for retirement. I feel that I’m ready. I know a lot of folks over the years. I’ve always said you’ll know when you’re ready and I feel that way, but it’s hard to leave people, and it’s hard to leave the friends that you’ve made,” Means said. “I’m just very proud of the accomplishments that the city staff has been able to do in the last four years and I know there’s a lot of things that they’re finishing up so I’m looking forward to seeing those things come to fruition.”

Fairmont City Manager Means started in June of 2019. Interim City Manager Keller has served the City of Fairmont for 45 years, with 33 of those years having served as City Clerk. Means said that she and her family will continue to live in the Friendly City of Fairmont.

In a release from the city, Keller said, “Council asked if I’d be willing to serve as interim since I served as the interim for six months in 2015 before the hiring of Robin Gomez. I told council I would be honored to serve again. There are a lot of duties I have as City Clerk that I can’t do as City Manager, so that’s why Council also appointed an Interim City Clerk.”

“The city will be in the best hands with Janet. She’s very experienced and she will move the city forward and continue all our ongoing projects,” Means said. “I just wish everyone the best.”

The committee overseeing the hiring of a new City Manager is continuing the search, and updates regarding the search will be made when possible.